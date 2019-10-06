As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Rose, Holder Spc Financial Trimmed Position by $1.53 Million; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Adirondack Trust Co Has Upped Stake by $377,883 as Stock Rose

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $384.95. About 750,824 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 22/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING Il USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA WELCOMES ANZAC FRIGATE HMNZS TE KAHA TO CANADA TO BEGIN MODERNIZATION CONTRACT WORK; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 2.09 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $496.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 20,533 shares to 342,992 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 15,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 415,471 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 514,849 shares. Telos Mngmt has invested 1.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested in 0.54% or 8,246 shares. Moreover, Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 12,955 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Asset Mgmt One Co Limited stated it has 240,748 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Management Ri stated it has 4,575 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Com Il invested in 0.11% or 11,401 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corporation La has 11,125 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Company holds 7,896 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Whitnell reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 1,209 were accumulated by Guardian Life Of America. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 260,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

