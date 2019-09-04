As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Rose, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.16 Million; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 1.35M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 54,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 8,671 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, down from 63,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $99.47. About 2.14 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Fincl owns 21,130 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Com invested in 1.27% or 62,990 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 11,576 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Goodman Financial Corp stated it has 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Country Tru Retail Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 175 shares. The Texas-based Petrus Lta has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.09% or 120,935 shares. Jacobs And Communication Ca reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 82,315 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 27,624 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Arrow Fincl holds 34,228 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na owns 18,499 shares. Cullinan Inc accumulated 0.21% or 28,753 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 72,936 shares to 86,500 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 232,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04B for 10.49 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 810,645 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Piedmont Advisors has 10,210 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 18,514 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 6,902 shares. Moreover, Manchester Cap Management Limited Com has 0.06% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Benjamin F Edwards & Com owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.11M are owned by Marathon Asset Management Llp. The Tennessee-based Highland Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 90 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% or 1,388 shares in its portfolio. Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 105,500 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 6,346 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability invested in 92,227 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $214.92M for 15.52 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.