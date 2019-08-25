As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Trust Company Of Toledo Na Cut Holding; Union Bankshares Stake In Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Was Has Increased

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.75 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 3.31M shares traded or 24.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,528 shares to 18,445 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,123 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 2.46M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 21,220 shares in its portfolio. Fairview Capital Invest Mngmt Limited Com owns 83,749 shares. Court Place Ltd Com reported 3,361 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 1.06M are owned by Stifel Finance Corp. Pittenger Anderson owns 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Management Inc has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). De Burlo Group Inc holds 105,525 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Lc owns 1,835 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank Tru Com holds 0.06% or 4,091 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 52,635 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cushing Asset Mngmt LP has 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 56,000 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 232 shares. Hikari Pwr invested in 1.51% or 151,570 shares. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 66,484 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 84,556 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,341 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bennicas Assoc reported 6,410 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old Point Trust & Financial Svcs N A holds 3,150 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 72,319 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research owns 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 225,864 shares. Kcm Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 7,947 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 83,459 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

