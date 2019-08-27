As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $6.31 Million; Xcel Energy (XEL) Stock Price Rose While Profund Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $531,160

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.52. About 1.77M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 9,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 67,408 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 76,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 2.74M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,027 shares to 68,292 shares, valued at $24.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd has invested 0.09% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Regentatlantic has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Segall Bryant Hamill holds 81,642 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 197,086 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Thomas White Intll reported 20,658 shares stake. Wetherby Asset has 0.07% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 52,159 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation has 0.06% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 140,388 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Tru invested in 13,164 shares. 200 are owned by Cordasco Fincl Network. Permanens Capital Lp holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 258,113 shares. Hexavest has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Advisory Ntwk Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.14 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares to 40,229 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

