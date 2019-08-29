As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Luminus Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Position by $14.86 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 176,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 753,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44 million, down from 930,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 4.00M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 56,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 167,946 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 224,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $96.17. About 2.08M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.65 million shares to 5.97M shares, valued at $155.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 737,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.32 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66’s Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Blue Finance Capital has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 7,861 shares. Westwood Holding Group Inc invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Brighton Jones Llc has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sandy Spring Bancshares invested in 11,209 shares. 1,987 are owned by Parkside Comml Bank Trust. World Asset Inc has 37,425 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0% or 60 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru Communication owns 676 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 195 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc invested in 0.01% or 52,079 shares. Country Trust National Bank accumulated 175 shares. Moller Financial Service holds 0.2% or 4,736 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.04% or 4,661 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 8,789 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Under Armour a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Reasons Foot Locker Stock Dropped to a 52-Week Low – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Foot Locker Is Kicking Itself After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares to 341,260 shares, valued at $59.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 341,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.39 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Trust holds 3.61% or 203,481 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset North America Inc accumulated 38,644 shares. Iberiabank Corp owns 24,893 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Montag A Assoc holds 0.32% or 40,559 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors reported 452,649 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.07% or 512,379 shares in its portfolio. 5,350 are owned by Adirondack Company. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 186,337 shares. Patten Group Incorporated stated it has 12,074 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Citizens & Northern Corporation has invested 1.71% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Security Bank Of So Dak owns 3.54% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 33,537 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 501,143 are owned by Davenport And Co Ltd Company. 132,729 are held by Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Llc.