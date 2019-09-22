As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Saturna Capital Cut Its Stake; Lenox Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by $686,256 as Stock Value Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 797,195 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 6,109 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571,000, down from 13,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 2.83M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson Communications Ltd Co accumulated 3,772 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors holds 13,199 shares. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.51% stake. Cibc World Markets Corporation invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Btr Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Auxier Asset Management reported 19,060 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Inc owns 7,753 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.09% or 18,535 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,287 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Ny has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 120 shares. Alps Advisors holds 19,960 shares. Pitcairn reported 5,647 shares. 979 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Com. Scotia Capital invested in 0.01% or 5,651 shares. Cheviot Value Management Limited accumulated 18,205 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 722 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). North Star Investment Mgmt accumulated 34,451 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 518,485 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research Company reported 6,400 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 39 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Lpl Financial Limited Co accumulated 35,339 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 4.11M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 7.18M are held by Baillie Gifford And. Professional Advisory stated it has 181,126 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.02% or 1.86M shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 1,895 shares to 444 shares, valued at $79,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,358 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).