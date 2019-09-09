As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Regions Financial Has Upped Position by $384,845; Stryker (SYK) Stake Has Upped by State Treasurer State Of Michigan

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 61.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 160,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 421,596 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.27M, up from 260,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $221.4. About 745,491 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 66,484 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 62,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.12M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors by 17,160 shares to 3,291 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,335 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co/The (NYSE:CLX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 591,631 shares. Lincoln holds 77,335 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,408 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5.05M shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited holds 0.15% or 32,169 shares in its portfolio. First Bankshares holds 0.06% or 3,849 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Meyer Handelman holds 56,218 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 1,966 shares. Patten Group owns 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,675 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,755 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust reported 0.13% stake. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has 1.67% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Reilly Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Country Club Tru Na accumulated 64,787 shares or 0.73% of the stock.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 958,495 shares to 821,389 shares, valued at $53.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,694 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.