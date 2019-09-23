As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Northern Trust Decreased Holding by $2.72 Million; Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose While Rocky Mountain Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake by $488,620

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.53M shares traded or 59.00% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 29,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5.67M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530.06M, down from 5.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 2.83M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TC Energy shuts major pipeline as flooding disrupts Texas terminals – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:THR) by 15,609 shares to 716,546 shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axonics Modulation Tech Inc by 23,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Finance Corporation has 0.19% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,000 shares. Private Asset reported 2,156 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated reported 0.13% stake. Allen Inv Management Lc accumulated 3,443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Cap Grp reported 0.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, a South Carolina-based fund reported 81,623 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl reported 571,903 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com stated it has 20,345 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Communication Of Vermont holds 0.03% or 4,451 shares in its portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 5,602 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Liberty Mgmt accumulated 2,302 shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.11M shares. 3.52 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 7,864 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Com has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Aldebaran Inc stated it has 17,579 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 90 shares. First Fin National Bank & Trust stated it has 7,423 shares. First Bankshares Of Newtown has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital has 0.45% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 53,958 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc owns 12,307 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 6,637 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 0.28% or 306,450 shares. Essex Fincl Services holds 19,464 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 50,272 shares. Violich Capital Management reported 5,779 shares. 1,268 were accumulated by Meeder Asset.