As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Stake; As Facebook A (FB) Shares Rose, Cortland Associates Has Increased Its Holding by $11.97 Million

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $181.56. About 7.54M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Facebook Sued By BlackBerry Over Messaging Patents — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell Questions Facebook on Consumer Data, Privacy; 25/03/2018 – Heat rises on Zuckerberg to testify over Facebook data leak; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “LICENSED DATA FROM GSR FOR 30 MLN INDIVIDUALS, NOT 87 MLN”, DID NOT RECEIVE MORE THAN 30 MLN RECORDS FROM RESEARCH CO GSR; 26/04/2018 – Facebook opened more than 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS RECENT FACEBOOK EXPERIENCE SHOWS NEED TO PROTECT CITIZENS’ PRIVACY; 28/03/2018 – Wieser, Cakmak on Facebook Missteps Post Information Breach (Video); 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS THERE HAS NOT BEEN DRAMATIC FALLOFF IN FACEBOOK USAGE SINCE PRIVACY SCANDAL BROKE; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT SUSPENDS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL GROUP

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 33,604 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 37,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $95.62. About 783,968 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. First Tru Co owns 0.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30,316 shares. Fiera Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Registered Investment Advisor Inc has 1.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,725 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers reported 5.31M shares. Central Retail Bank Tru has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 7.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Holderness Invs accumulated 10,303 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Platinum Inv Mngmt Limited reported 8.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bellecapital Ltd holds 2,246 shares. 1,028 are held by Private Ocean Ltd. Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,320 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 2.22% or 30,000 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,422 shares to 10,993 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,833 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion Com.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 9,600 shares or 0.34% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management, California-based fund reported 129,765 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 31,599 were reported by Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co. Trust Of Vermont owns 3,954 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 0.08% or 4,687 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 142 shares. Osborne Prns Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 71,965 shares. Weik Cap Management has 0.6% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 12,885 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 178 shares stake. Parametric Associate Lc holds 2.13M shares. M&T National Bank holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 619,470 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 181,191 shares stake. Sei Investments Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 290,891 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.26 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.