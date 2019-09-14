As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cls Investments Decreased Its Holding by $587,388; As Workday (WDAY) Market Value Declined, Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 69.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,709 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 9,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 203,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 196,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.31M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.28M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 114,046 shares to 6.36 million shares, valued at $137.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDE) by 18,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisors Ok stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 353,091 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated. Df Dent & has 2,170 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% or 649,050 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory invested in 0.07% or 4,049 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership owns 9,100 shares. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 63,535 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt has 225,243 shares. Private Asset Incorporated accumulated 2,156 shares. Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation owns 173,100 shares. Sequoia Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora invested in 250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Roberts Glore Comm Il has 0.19% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,366 shares.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.