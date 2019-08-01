As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Lifted Holding; Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Valuation Declined While Perceptive Advisors Boosted Stake by $6.34 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 88,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 508,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41 million, up from 420,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $101.89. About 1.21M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.11M, up from 949,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 570,240 shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

