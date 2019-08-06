As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Carderock Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Seizert Capital Partners Continues to Hold Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 27,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 342,880 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93M, up from 315,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 9,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 24,851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 15,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 1.86M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 2.29% or 41,181 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 20,662 shares stake. 5,777 are held by Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Com. Letko Brosseau & Associate Incorporated invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Management & Equity owns 0.99% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.27 million shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Com accumulated 17,435 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Guardian Invest reported 29,743 shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Pennsylvania-based First Natl has invested 1.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fairfax Finance Limited Can accumulated 0.85% or 146,800 shares. Lincoln National owns 33,375 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Inc has invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.50M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc Com (NYSE:EVTC) by 39,138 shares to 106,022 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 11,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,088 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited Com.

