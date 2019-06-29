As Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Shares Declined, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Increased Its Position; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Price Declined While Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Its Holding by $667,560

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 118,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 635,739 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.28 million, up from 517,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 244,273 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 55,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 11.49M shares traded or 9.56% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 68,521 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Fmr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 84,601 shares. Walnut Private Equity Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 22,675 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Blackrock has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 219,697 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability holds 6,943 shares. Blair William Il owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 62,375 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). The Missouri-based Monetary has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Lpl Fincl Limited Com holds 0% or 8,171 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 5,451 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 55,953 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 263,419 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd reported 121,705 shares stake.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Should Be Raising Its Dividend In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners: Hamstrung By The IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Phillips 66, Partner Taking Bids on New Crude Oil Pipeline – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Is Giving Back Loads of Cash to Its Investors – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $555,333 activity. The insider Mitchell Kevin J bought 2,651 shares worth $130,283.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 177,950 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $108.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 100,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,510 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 203,650 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.09% or 90,158 shares. White Elm has invested 4.14% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Regal Advisors Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Prelude Capital Ltd Llc holds 18,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Fin National Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 30,874 shares. 37,352 are owned by Gam Hldg Ag. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 14,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 163,531 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cibc holds 187,695 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 44,907 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 4.34 million shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Co invested in 416 shares or 0% of the stock.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 64,958 shares to 245,978 shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.87 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Citizens BancShares, Huntington Bancshares and Anthem – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington to Sell 32 Wisconsin Bank Branches to Associated – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. On Monday, January 28 the insider Thompson Mark E sold $249,700.