As Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Energy Income Partners Has Lifted Its Holding; As Xylem (XYL) Market Valuation Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Increased Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 25,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.27M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.73 million, up from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 266,892 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 13,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 60,387 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 46,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 568,181 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorporation & reported 277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atlanta Mngmt L L C has invested 0.33% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 60,223 shares. Notis stated it has 23,170 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 9,500 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 13 shares stake. Philadelphia Communication owns 3,488 shares. Indexiq Advsrs holds 0.04% or 18,453 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Fjarde Ap has 0.12% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.05% or 25,940 shares. Murphy Capital Management accumulated 7,675 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.69% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Goelzer Investment Management accumulated 25,288 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 108,697 shares to 5.47 million shares, valued at $331.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

