As Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stock Price Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted by $578,200 Its Stake; Capital Wealth Planning Has Trimmed Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $692,552 as Shares Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company's stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 387,805 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.14 million, up from 376,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 727,165 shares traded or 52.32% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 8,344 shares as the company's stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,311 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, down from 16,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 239,537 shares to 254,921 shares, valued at $35.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. Shares for $130,283 were bought by Mitchell Kevin J on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings.