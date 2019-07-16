As Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Castleark Management Lifted Stake; Fir Tree Has Increased Its Holding in Navient (NAVI) as Market Valuation Rose

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 24,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,699 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 101,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 90,597 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 910,065 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has declined 0.73% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 07/05/2018 – Navient Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NAVIENT TO ENGAGE W/ CANYON TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL BOARD NOMINEES; 08/05/2018 – Navient recognized for gender diversity on its board; 01/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports Indiana food banks; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 21/05/2018 – Navient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Become Primary Provider of Technology Solutions for Navient’s Federal and Private Education Loans; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.40; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Edu Ln Tr 2018-B Nts Prlm Rtgs; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Education Ln Trust 2018-B Nts Rtgs

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $486,692 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 1.11M shares. 22,000 are held by Driehaus Mgmt Lc. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2.40M shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested in 0.01% or 20,468 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,675 shares. Pinnacle Holdg invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 4,540 are owned by Stephens Ar. Heritage Wealth accumulated 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 17,171 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.03% or 158,080 shares. Heronetta Mgmt Lp invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Principal Fin Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 169,765 shares. Invesco Limited owns 111,727 shares. Natixis has 9,332 shares. Miller Howard stated it has 321,336 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8,080 shares to 105,132 shares, valued at $32.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 67,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,210 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

