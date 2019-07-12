As Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Salient Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $16.19 Million; Indexiq Advisors Lowered Its Trueblue (TBI) Stake by $331,867 as Share Price Rose

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 14,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 81,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.48M market cap company. It closed at $21.48 lastly. It is down 4.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Rev $585M-$600M; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 47C TO 53C, EST. 53C; 17/05/2018 – Back to the Tried and True Blue (Chip) at Christie’s

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 311,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.65 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.31. About 27,541 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TBI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 19,980 shares. 224,753 are held by Parametric Assocs Limited Liability. D E Shaw Co accumulated 261,910 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 122,502 shares. State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 133,578 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 54,682 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 99,900 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 8,908 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Moreover, James Inv Rech has 0.08% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated reported 515,435 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 471,046 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 26,484 shares.

Analysts await TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TBI’s profit will be $23.29M for 9.26 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by TrueBlue, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 50,600 shares to 61,178 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 9,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $140.95 million for 11.35 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc reported 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Westwood Holdings Grp Inc holds 782,831 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 0.21% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 9,000 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 169,765 shares. Amer Financial Grp stated it has 0.06% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). First LP accumulated 69,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Assocs owns 178 shares. 418,750 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 158,080 shares. Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 68,521 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Creative Planning stated it has 13,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salient Cap Advsrs Lc owns 1.66 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 7,221 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 23,302 shares to 490,468 shares, valued at $22.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 101,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $555,333 activity. $68,641 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was bought by Haney Mark.