As Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Share Price Rose, Energy Income Partners Has Raised Holding by $15.79 Million; Polar Securities Has Raised Its Stake in Rogers (ROG) by $928,800 as Stock Price Declined

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 171,723 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64M, up from 166,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 14,600 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 322,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.83M, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57B market cap company. It closed at $55.65 lastly. It is down 2.06% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. 7,349 shares valued at $356,409 were bought by Mitchell Kevin J on Thursday, May 30.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 79,925 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $65.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 117,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.10M shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 0.4% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Ameriprise Financial holds 5,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% or 6,246 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability holds 700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc owns 4,800 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 7,691 shares. 1.21 million are owned by Rr Limited Liability Corporation. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 843,003 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability reported 44,662 shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Company owns 4,990 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Conning accumulated 30,241 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32,000 shares to 222,000 shares, valued at $25.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 66,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:WIFI).