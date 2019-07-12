As Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Has Raised Holding; As United Technologiescorp (UTX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Advent International Has Increased Its Holding

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 2.28M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $100.37. About 1.40 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,161 are held by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company. Private Trust Co Na has invested 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Doheny Asset Ca has 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,932 shares. Boston Family Office Lc reported 10,703 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 57.23M shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 5.53 million shares stake. Barr E S stated it has 6,715 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Farmers invested in 8,094 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.33% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parkwood Ltd Com reported 39,984 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Llc has 32,303 shares. State Street Corporation owns 90.11 million shares. Loews reported 30,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt stated it has 10,889 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “B-2 Bomber ejection seat upgrade: Collins Aerospace ACES seat kits on track for delivery this summer – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “Raytheon, UTX And Boeing Talk Military Industrial Complex – ValueWalk” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock or 862 shares. Dumais Michael R sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, North Star Asset Management Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Strs Ohio has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2.22M are owned by Charles Schwab Management Inc. The Australia-based Amp Cap has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ima Wealth reported 716 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bp Public Limited Co owns 44,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 698 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wheatland Advisors has 1.42% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 19,551 shares. Blair William And Communications Il reported 69,935 shares stake. Aqr Ltd Llc has 3.33M shares. Sei Invs holds 290,891 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services reported 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hengehold Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.4% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,539 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.