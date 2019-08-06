As Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Share Value Rose, Orleans Capital Management Has Boosted by $389,500 Its Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Raised Its Position

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 70.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 9,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 2.87M shares traded or 3.51% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 290.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 28.59M shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top MLP Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advsrs has 3,284 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,977 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.04% or 3,362 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma reported 61,300 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc accumulated 168,375 shares. Northern invested in 5.70M shares. Koshinski Asset holds 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 4,023 shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.08% or 15,359 shares. Cadinha & Ltd accumulated 2,915 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Auxier Asset Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 17,386 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 698 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.15% or 9,674 shares. Twin Cap invested in 0.12% or 26,100 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 44,000 shares in its portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) accumulated 695,754 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Large-Cap Stocks With Trouble on the Charts – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade War Escalates As Yuan Breaches Key Level – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba And The Trade War: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Evolving Interests And Values’: 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.