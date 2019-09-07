As Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Share Price Rose, Fruth Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $780,805; Tudor Investment Et Al Continues to Hold Stake in Trimas (TRS)

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 10,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The hedge fund held 32,442 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, up from 21,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 63,888 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 02/04/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS); 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises TriMas Corp. Rating To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.60 TO $1.75, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 Organic Sales Up About 3%; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 13,215 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 21,504 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc stated it has 138,922 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn holds 9,970 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc owns 249,019 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Lazard Asset Management holds 214,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 195,503 shares. Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 30,972 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.14% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Citigroup Incorporated reported 15,366 shares stake. First LP accumulated 88,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) by 7,207 shares to 4,520 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 23,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,641 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Holdings Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 107,178 were reported by Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Limited. Asset Mngmt reported 37,511 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hexavest Inc accumulated 0.41% or 338,714 shares. Uss Inv Mgmt Limited reported 350,600 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.11% or 40,800 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). M&R stated it has 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.04% or 4,443 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 938 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 0.07% stake. Cardinal Mngmt holds 0.42% or 15,546 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Retail Bank has 0.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Markston Intll has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

