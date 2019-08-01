As Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Market Value Rose, Fruth Investment Management Has Raised Position; Broad Run Investment Management Has Lowered Ametek New (AME) Holding by $3.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 37,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 552,544 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.85M, down from 590,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $90.47. About 179,988 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $103.07. About 280,529 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

