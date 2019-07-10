As Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Decreased Holding by $968,050; Autonation (AN) Holder Arlington Value Capital Lifted Position

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 65,678 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 10,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,035 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 25,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.17. About 425,026 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J also sold $1.56 million worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.58 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

