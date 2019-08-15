As Philip Morris (PM) Valuation Declined, Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Stake; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Price Declined While Hennessy Advisors Increased Its Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 188,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 164,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 602,384 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 4,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 88,272 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 83,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 966,349 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp Cl A (NYSE:BAH) by 55,800 shares to 334,017 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,600 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares to 201,966 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) by 33,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,485 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

