As Philip Morris (PM) Valuation Declined, Amg National Trust Bank Has Boosted Holding by $565,576; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Has Increased by $5.75 Million

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 6,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 72,830 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 66,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 18.83M shares traded or 218.54% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further

