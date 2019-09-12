As Philip Morris (PM) Stock Price Declined, Exane Derivatives Lowered Its Position by $2.90 Billion; Armistice Capital Increased Its Holding in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) by $4.06 Million

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72 million, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $100.54. About 370,777 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of LentiGlobinTM Gene Therapy in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia; 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: For the first CAR-T therapy, early sales are weak but hopes are still sky high

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 77.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 36,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 10,448 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $820.28M, down from 47,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 3.32 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.15B for 13.64 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson And Ltd has invested 1.86% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 19,011 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc invested in 0.11% or 18,136 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 770 were reported by Tortoise Inv Llc. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 542 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% or 3,525 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.58 million shares. Kemper Master Retirement owns 57,100 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust holds 343,331 shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Smithfield Tru owns 8,915 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Whitnell & has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 9,900 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.52 million shares or 3.47% of the stock.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Homes 4 A (NYSE:AMH) by 7,571 shares to 8,035 shares, valued at $195.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Uranium by 7,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings I.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 122,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,000 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0.2% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Hudson Bay Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 417,480 shares. Woodstock holds 0.14% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 6,408 shares. Baillie Gifford And accumulated 4.22 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp has 0.07% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 161,798 shares. 23,933 were accumulated by Alberta Invest Management. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Legal And General Grp Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Ftb Inc reported 209 shares stake. 20 are owned by Financial Management Pro. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 3,153 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.