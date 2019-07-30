As Philip Morris (PM) Market Value Rose, Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Declined, Tiger Eye Capital Has Boosted Its Position

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $298.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 4,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,272 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 83,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 3.74 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Primecap Ca, California-based fund reported 219,825 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Llc holds 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 8.06 million shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,661 shares. 64,674 were accumulated by Franklin Street Nc. 9.16 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Com Of Toledo Na Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 3,467 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 551 shares. Bath Savings Trust invested in 0.08% or 4,364 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has 3,324 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 16,730 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 8,960 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Comm Limited Liability Company reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Trust Advsr LP owns 1.14 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whitnell & Com has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares to 150,045 shares, valued at $25.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,262 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares to 80,040 shares, valued at $21.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 30,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,021 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).