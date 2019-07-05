As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Rose, Ruffer Llp Upped by $1.06 Million Its Stake; Chartist Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $172.32 Million; Stock Price Rose

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69 million, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $142.56. About 3.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 2.01M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (NYSE:GFI) by 3.83M shares to 11.36 million shares, valued at $42.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 9 shares to 3,083 shares, valued at $290.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Basic Materials (IYM) by 152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,776 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

