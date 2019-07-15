As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Rose, Holder Allstate Has Trimmed Its Position; Scotia Capital Boosted Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $1.46 Million as Share Value Rose

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 8,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,223 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 31,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 6.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 85.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 100,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,390 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 117,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 3.26 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Update On Philip Morris’ Cigarette Volume Declines – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is Philip Morris Serious About Quitting Cigarettes? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML warms up to Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Restart Buyback Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris International (PM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 7,162 shares to 25,968 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.31 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 27,013 shares. Willis Investment Counsel has invested 1.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clean Yield Group owns 551 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust accumulated 64,100 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma has invested 0.86% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Benin Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 194,274 were reported by Tctc Limited Co. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Huber Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 150,700 shares. Sather Finance Gru stated it has 32,865 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 125,054 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 45,699 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 62,900 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.89M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 2.88 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 35,000 shares. 345,262 were reported by Lpl. Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.36% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 800,481 shares. Wright Invsts Ser holds 3,023 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baillie Gifford Company has 1.5% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dorsey And Whitney Lc reported 1,338 shares stake. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated Inc has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Signaturefd Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). St Johns Llc has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 361,561 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 28,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa accumulated 0.22% or 1,935 shares.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 58,230 shares to 73,818 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,066 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD-Nvidia Graphics Competition Heats Up – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Use Caution on Apple, Roku and Uber? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Volvo and Nvidia in AI pact – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Leapfrogs NVIDIA for the First Time in Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.