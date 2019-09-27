As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined, Verity & Verity Has Decreased Its Position; Brookstone Capital Management Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $410,942

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 38,876 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 45,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 2.84 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 2,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,475 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 37,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.48. About 18.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,786 shares to 42,776 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 31,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,174 shares to 73,119 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (JXI) by 10,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,165 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).