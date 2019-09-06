As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Cut Its Holding; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Decreased Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Valuation Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 13.60 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 77.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 37,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 10,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, down from 48,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 3.03 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) reported 0.03% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 1,479 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 4.03 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 111,013 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 57,459 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4.79 million shares. Icahn Carl C has invested 3.58% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alpine Associates Inc reported 0.07% stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc holds 2.77% or 445,000 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 19,010 shares. Hodges Cap Management invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wellington Gp Llp holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 186,191 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,690 shares to 27,270 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Tr (NYSE:DLR) by 39,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.28 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 589,751 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability. Diversified Trust Co has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5,197 shares. Btc Management stated it has 3,097 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.88% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lathrop Investment Management holds 0.07% or 2,686 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Management has invested 1.97% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Evercore Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.13% or 45,294 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Oarsman Cap Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,149 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Welch Grp Inc Llc accumulated 0.05% or 4,794 shares. Iowa Natl Bank has 0.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,559 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,350 shares in its portfolio. City Fl holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,916 shares.