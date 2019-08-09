As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined, Parametrica Management LTD Decreased by $528,616 Its Position; Beacon Financial Group Lifted At&T (T) Position

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4161.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 33,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 23.56 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,413 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 13,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.48. About 2.88 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.16 billion for 15.05 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp: Trying To Digest Its Mega-Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Slack’s successful debut on the NYSE – CNBC” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris suspends IQOS social media campaign – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,035 shares to 113,846 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,066 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Maximum Failure – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Ignore The Noise – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

