As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined, Holder Synovus Financial Has Lowered by $766,392 Its Holding; Steel Partners Holdings LP Position in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Increased as Stock Declined

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.45M market cap company. It closed at $13.4 lastly. It is down 18.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $184M-EBIT $225M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS CURRENTLY OWNS 17.8% BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q EBIT $47M-EBIT $57M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 8,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,054 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, down from 133,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 1.13M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.79 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 21,472 shares to 91,567 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).