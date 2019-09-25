As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined, Cibc Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.47 Million; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Upped Stake in State Str (STT) as Share Value Declined

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 18,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 247,894 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.47 million, down from 266,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.63B market cap company. The stock increased 6.55% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 11.26M shares traded or 68.99% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 5.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 20.40M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 billion, up from 15.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 315,823 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “State Street rebrands seven ETFs to SPDR Portfolio lineup – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Social Issues, Climate Change Lead State Street Global Advisors’ Asset Stewardship Agenda – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why State Street, Mallinckrodt, and ArcelorMittal Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. $353,010 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was bought by O HANLEY RONALD P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 140,513 were accumulated by Westpac Banking Corp. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 14,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co has 248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Management holds 1.09% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 99,221 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 268 shares or 0% of the stock. 128,085 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 29,938 shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs owns 0.01% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 4,302 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0.03% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 3.19M shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 42,267 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). First Commonwealth Financial Pa stated it has 8,248 shares. Moreover, World Asset has 0.07% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 25,920 shares. New York-based Matrix Asset Advisors Inc has invested 1.51% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0.4% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northstar Inc holds 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 4,816 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 839,533 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Tru Communication stated it has 30,420 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Fincl Corporation has 2.37% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 825,562 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Staley Cap Advisers has 1.44% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 245,175 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 770 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Girard Prtn Ltd reported 26,706 shares. Shell Asset reported 275,281 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Capital Ltd Ca holds 66,884 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Granite Ptnrs Ltd holds 16,684 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 28,844 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Cronos Groupâ€™s Deal with Altria Presents ESG Concerns for CRON Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PM, MPC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Just Bought $22,000 Worth Of 2 Companies For My Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.