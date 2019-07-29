As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Rose, Condor Capital Management Lowered Position; Chevron Corp. (CVX) Share Price Rose While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $450,918

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 3,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.73M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.35M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43B for 17.18 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 66,675 shares to 72,695 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 35,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Trustmark State Bank Trust Department reported 49,229 shares. D E Shaw Com, New York-based fund reported 600,028 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 2,117 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 46,120 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 21,082 shares. Guardian Advsrs Lp holds 1.24% or 77,248 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Llc reported 1.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 10,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 9,481 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 231,643 shares. Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Madison Invest Holdg Incorporated invested in 242,749 shares. 818,481 were accumulated by Aviva Pcl. Boston Prns accumulated 7.28M shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc owns 0.25% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 500,785 shares. Clean Yield owns 551 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cooke & Bieler LP has 928,364 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group holds 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1,385 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.42% or 196,905 shares in its portfolio. Northside Mgmt Ltd accumulated 15,930 shares. 4,885 are held by Cutter And Brokerage. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tradewinds Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1,473 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,466 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 37,006 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 17,493 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Llc holds 3,290 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is Philip Morris Serious About Quitting Cigarettes? – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big YTD returns for Big Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Big Tobacco Takes a Big Hit (MO) (PM) (BTI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Promises Double-Digit Total Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10,137 shares to 20,994 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.