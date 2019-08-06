As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cortland Associates Has Cut Its Stake; Contour Asset Management Lifted Its Symantec (SYMC) Position by $47.48 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 376.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.79 million, up from 573,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 7.49M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 18,922 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 30,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 6.01 million shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09B for 14.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares to 990,822 shares, valued at $45.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Second-quarter is going to be busy for IPOs, says NYSE president – CNBC” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris suspends IQOS social media campaign – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “Stocks plummet the most in 2019 as Trump’s trade war rages – Business Insider” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Run-Up in Altria Stock Isn’t Over Yet (NYSE:MO) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed reported 2.78M shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 7,004 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.04% or 1,728 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank & invested in 0.01% or 987 shares. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 11,558 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ar Asset Mgmt owns 113,806 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Insur Communication has 0.6% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 242,435 shares. Patten Grp Inc has 3,958 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.55% or 279,300 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bragg Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 33,824 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,553 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company holds 17,337 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Symantec to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec (SYMC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SYMC, MYL, YELP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Symantec Analyst Says Cybersecurity Company’s Investors Would Benefit From Broadcom Buyout – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : GRFS, SM, MIK, SRC, ABEV, HBI, SYMC, GME, PRTY, CMCSA, VEON, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 49,170 shares to 486,730 shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 520,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Cloudera Inc (Call).