As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cedar Rock Capital LTD Boosted Its Position; Keycorp New (KEY) Holder Salzhauer Michael Has Lifted Holding by $1.79 Million

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09 million, up from 9.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 241.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 119,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 168,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 49,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 6.16M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Perkins Coie Commerce holds 0.01% or 714 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 3,882 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 57,432 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc owns 434 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 33,150 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 63,830 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cap World Investors accumulated 30.70 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 106,000 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 36,783 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 315 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 129,682 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl invested 0.15% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Caprock Gp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares to 2,005 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,779 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

