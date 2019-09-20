As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined, Sabal Trust Co Has Trimmed by $300,378 Its Stake; White Elm Capital Has Boosted Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stake by $2.16 Million

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 24,573 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.34M, up from 21,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $9.6 during the last trading session, reaching $640.5. About 9,799 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 59.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 3,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 2,635 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 6,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.82. About 5.36 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

Since March 21, 2019, it had 109 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $32,251 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Crashed Along With Oil, What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dissident Shareholders of Texas Pacific Land Trust Reveal Their Apparent Goal: Seizing Control of TPL Without Paying a Control Premium – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land: What I Learned Wintering In Florida – ‘Sanibel Stoop,’ ‘Marco Midnight,’ And ‘Trustee For Life’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 100 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 346 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. 1,000 were accumulated by Of Vermont. Sigma Planning stated it has 341 shares. Pecaut & Company reported 9,315 shares stake. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 272 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Pacific Investment Management has 0.73% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 3,949 shares. Ipswich Inv Incorporated owns 2,300 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 634 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il owns 0.15% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,800 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 1,915 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 21,100 shares to 255,429 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,430 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.11 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,730 shares to 129,614 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 16,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Cap Prtnrs has invested 0.63% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 8,170 are owned by Kistler. First Financial Bank & Com Of Newtown invested in 0.35% or 16,209 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd holds 0.55% or 100,700 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 717,333 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Violich Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 45,068 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.29% or 65,894 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 65,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt has 95,512 shares. Forte Capital Adv reported 11,306 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 31,170 were reported by Hendley & Co. Atwood Palmer accumulated 0.05% or 4,600 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 287 shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp stated it has 6.58 million shares.