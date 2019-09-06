As Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Opus Investment Management Lowered Position by $316,800; Timessquare Capital Management Stake in Gartner (IT) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (PM) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 46,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 6.45M shares traded or 4.91% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 27.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 414,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.97M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 283,850 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 23/05/2018 – Serendipity Labs Coworking Included in CEB is now Gartner New Report, “Integrating Co-Working into Real Estate Portfolio Strategy”; 20/03/2018 – Contrast Security Recognized as the Only Visionary in Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing; 10/05/2018 – Kuebix Founder Dan Clark to Help Companies Optimize Their lnbound Freight at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 08/05/2018 – Gartner 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 19/04/2018 – TIBCO Software Recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities for Data Science & Machine Learning Platforms; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 12/04/2018 – AKQA Positioned the Highest for Execution in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agenci; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 16/05/2018 – Gartner at Gartner Digital Marketing Conference Tomorrow

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 7,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 35,479 shares. Calamos Wealth Management accumulated 37,234 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 1.87 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 90,881 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northside Cap Management Lc reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bragg Fin Advsr Incorporated invested in 4,444 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wellington Shields Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,100 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsr invested in 955 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp owns 1.48M shares. Wealth Architects Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 5,670 shares. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp has 4.36% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) reported 0.35% stake. Summit Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 429,720 shares to 593,503 shares, valued at $121.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Scotsman Corp by 27,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $54.98M for 56.07 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 14,010 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% stake. 98,989 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 29,276 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 4,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs holds 0.01% or 292 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 17,285 shares. First Mercantile Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,573 shares. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 83,471 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Profund Ltd holds 1,932 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Stephens Ar accumulated 21,758 shares or 0.08% of the stock.