As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $1.42 Million; As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined, Dsam Partners Llp Trimmed by $1.69 Million Its Holding

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $145.21. About 2.33M shares traded or 23.50% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,425 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 37,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 3.50M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.14 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Qci Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,205 shares. Burney Communications has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Aspiriant Lc stated it has 2,904 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan), a Japan-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,106 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% or 6,667 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Com reported 19,432 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding owns 37,408 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 299,024 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 29.49M were reported by Morgan Stanley. 16,436 were accumulated by Noesis Mangement. American Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 20,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Services reported 413,980 shares stake.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,061 shares to 93,939 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 442,547 were accumulated by Korea Investment. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.64% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 1.87 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bb&T Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 56,141 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 452 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited reported 427,529 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Kanawha Cap Ltd reported 2,000 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Com invested in 0% or 2,574 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 39 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 145,613 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fin Bank & Trust And Tru has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 149 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 2,151 shares. Atria Investments Llc has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 30,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 40,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

