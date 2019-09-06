As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased Stake; First Trust Advisors LP Holding in Brown & Brown (BRO) Lifted by $1.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 65,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 450,376 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, up from 385,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 723,753 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 607,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4,893 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 612,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 6.45 million shares traded or 4.91% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.13 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 121,927 shares to 324,555 shares, valued at $35.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

