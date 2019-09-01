As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined, Condor Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $489,368; Stillwater Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Bank Amer (BAC)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares to 14,362 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,954 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0.08% or 429,043 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest has 1.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.58 million shares. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cv Starr Inc stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, 1832 Asset Management Lp has 0.59% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.33M shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 1.25 million shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc owns 16,150 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 0.02% stake. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 922,086 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Leavell Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brandywine Tru holds 0.32% or 13,326 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 1.23 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Court Place Advsrs Lc holds 68,694 shares. Bailard invested in 0.19% or 111,879 shares.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,344 shares to 156,216 shares, valued at $16.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cobblestone Advisors Ltd New York reported 13,414 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Agf holds 1.43 million shares. Nwq Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 524,538 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa stated it has 15,807 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp reported 8,550 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 30,340 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr accumulated 2,877 shares. Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,800 shares. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Co has 4,794 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Company Tn has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alps Advsr has 439,816 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 5,594 are owned by Sol Cap. Citigroup accumulated 1.23M shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

