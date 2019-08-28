As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $360,184; Mayo Investment Advisers Holds Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 27286.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4,108 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.67B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 7.08 million shares traded or 23.22% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $204.6. About 6.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advisors LP reported 6,480 shares. Shapiro Capital Management Lc accumulated 0% or 719,027 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt stated it has 60,580 shares. North American Management Corporation has invested 3.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Dakota Council holds 847,498 shares. Private Harbour Mngmt Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,169 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Company owns 549,879 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Ws Mgmt Lllp accumulated 158,568 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Lc owns 1.45 million shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0.41% or 236,470 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Fincl Services has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Renaissance Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 164,433 shares. Moreover, Capital City Trust Com Fl has 2.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Services owns 30,633 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Parus (Uk) stated it has 7.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap LP reported 88,602 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Lc invested 1.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Independent Franchise Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 4.37M shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 4,205 were reported by First Interstate Bankshares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.29% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Stifel Finance has 0.47% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 4,807 were accumulated by Northstar Group Inc. Ftb stated it has 23,391 shares. First National Trust Co invested in 0.23% or 25,841 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.5% or 1.08 million shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 5,670 were accumulated by Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability owns 3,464 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,852 shares.

