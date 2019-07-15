As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ruffer Llp Has Increased Its Stake; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Webster Bank Trimmed Its Position

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $369.29. About 347,142 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 1.85M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.56 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,469 shares to 19,461 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Etfs/Usa by 324,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00M on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Natl Bank holds 0.2% or 3,698 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited owns 760 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co accumulated 224,687 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 127,031 shares. Optimum owns 2,335 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 1.41% or 18,524 shares. Eastern Bank invested in 0.23% or 11,601 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 3,553 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 1.04 million shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, California-based fund reported 3,329 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 3,128 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 3,448 shares. Moreover, Arrow Fincl has 0.16% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,245 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,233 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,283 shares.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.82 million shares to 66.62 million shares, valued at $223.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 3.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

