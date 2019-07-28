As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Lifted Its Position; Samlyn Capital Increased Position in Voya Finl (Call) (VOYA)

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 25,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,359 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61 million, up from 321,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.35M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (Call) (VOYA) by 303.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 766,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.88M, up from 252,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 977,082 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. Shares for $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V. Shares for $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP holds 0.35% or 1.36M shares. Bowling Portfolio Lc has invested 0.28% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 126,116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 32,300 were accumulated by Cna Financial Corporation. Returns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 7.11% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 118,766 are held by Boston Advsr Lc. Hbk Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1,866 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Icon Advisers holds 0.49% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 96,786 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 0.05% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 2.39M shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.21% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 142,162 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Iowa-based Principal Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myokardia Inc by 63,302 shares to 220,606 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 16,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,377 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa reported 9.86M shares. Martin Currie Ltd stated it has 117,077 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd owns 16,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12.75 million shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 6,080 shares stake. Farmers Communications reported 7,225 shares stake. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,045 shares. National Asset Management reported 22,256 shares stake. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Washington Trust Bankshares holds 0.2% or 13,965 shares in its portfolio. 20,552 are owned by Mai Cap. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru has 3.6% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 64,100 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Loudon Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,584 shares to 58,822 shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,732 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).