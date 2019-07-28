As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Rose, Holder Condor Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Private Trust Co Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook could have done more to prevent misuse; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Demands Grow for Facebook to Explain its Privacy Policies; 24/04/2018 – Kogan criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Are Facebook Users the Customer or the Product?; 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was sold by Stretch Colin.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 Value I (IWD) by 2,996 shares to 9,892 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 4,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,924 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.58% or 12,030 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 1.50M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Contrarius Invest Limited reported 1.08M shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 880,796 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 76,446 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Parthenon Limited Liability Company holds 46,781 shares. Whittier Tru Com holds 0.61% or 119,902 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,216 shares. Wildcat Management Limited Liability has 42,053 shares. Aureus Asset has 66,410 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 4,461 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Community And Investment holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 133,635 shares. Asset One Com Ltd accumulated 1.17 million shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.16 million shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Company stated it has 9,691 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares to 66,732 shares, valued at $17.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.