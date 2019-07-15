As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Rose, Union Bankshares Upped Position; Dean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Plexus (PLXS) by $2.02 Million

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 80.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 33,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, down from 41,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 41,008 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has declined 3.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q REV. $699M, EST. $691.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plexus Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLXS); 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 30/05/2018 – Plexus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Intraoperative Superior Hypogastric Plexus Block For Pain Relief During Cesarean-Section; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 1.15M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,105 shares to 41,631 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,168 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $24.38 million for 18.47 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.53% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $465,105 activity. $194,953 worth of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares were sold by Darroch Ronnie.

