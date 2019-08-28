As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Union Bankshares Increased Its Holding by $457,160; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding Upped by Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 13,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 48,808 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 35,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 1.30 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.44. About 15.28M shares traded or 165.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Management reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sg Americas Securities invested in 0.28% or 348,217 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,595 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,641 shares stake. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1,473 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 103,063 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. 17.50M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Cutter & Brokerage owns 4,885 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 95,899 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 53,800 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 3,902 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Lc owns 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 38,251 shares. Burns J W & Comm Inc New York holds 24,497 shares. Barton Inv Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,022 shares to 112,209 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 17,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,725 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,214 shares to 224,742 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 11,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,953 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. The insider Hollis Michael L. bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352.