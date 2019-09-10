As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Trust Company Of Virginia Trimmed by $376,024 Its Stake; Private Trust Co Holding in 3M Company (MMM) Has Cut by $383,571

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 1,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,312 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 18,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 2.70 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 50,554 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 54,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 5.28 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Park Natl Oh owns 8,148 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company reported 221,773 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc accumulated 16,948 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0.35% stake. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Company owns 1.30 million shares. Washington Trust Bankshares has 13,965 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Com has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 345,777 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.16% or 33,760 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 16,696 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,918 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 79,238 shares. Cambiar Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,907 shares. Texas Fincl Bank Inc Tx invested in 3,700 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 13.38 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,029 shares to 28,725 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 9,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 1,340 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 21,086 shares. Td Cap Lc accumulated 415 shares. Fosun Ltd invested in 1,600 shares. Beddow Cap Management invested in 0.39% or 3,425 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Grp Inc Lc has 3.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Corporation has invested 0.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Advisory Securities Limited invested in 0.39% or 7,906 shares. Private Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.07% or 1,823 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 420 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arcadia Mgmt Mi has 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lvm Mgmt Mi invested 0.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Destination Wealth, California-based fund reported 1,782 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Incorpo (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,824 shares to 15,494 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Strat Mun Opptys (MAMTX) by 44,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).