As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Sterling Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.00 Million Its Holding; Baskin Financial Services Has Increased Its Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 11,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 14,767 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 26,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $83.38. About 1.87M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 5,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 151,143 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78 million, up from 145,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.61. About 3.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 799,190 were accumulated by Samlyn Capital Ltd. Nottingham Advsrs Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,440 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Lc owns 61,305 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Rhode Island-based Washington Tru has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maple has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Soros Fund Ltd invested in 0.46% or 180,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp Ca owns 2.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 57,353 shares. Csu Producer Res holds 8.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18,200 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.74% or 32,958 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 1.35% or 31,201 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown & Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 5,400 shares. Btc Cap Management has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Frontier Investment Management has 5,440 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 52,000 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 894 shares. 1.31 million are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 795,011 shares. Atlantic Union Bank owns 42,114 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 11,691 shares stake. Caprock Gp reported 11,462 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 10,422 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 191,467 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 489,410 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0.31% or 386,229 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Commerce reported 30,814 shares. 7,542 were accumulated by Smith Moore And. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 2.96 million shares in its portfolio.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,174 shares to 9,195 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 20,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).